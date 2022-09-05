Sunday Results

KCCA Leopards 68-40 Angels (Leopards win series 2-1)

UCU Lady Canons 70-43 Magic Stormers (Lady Canons win series 2-1)

UPDF Tomahawks 64-65 City Oilers (Oilers win series 2-0)

JKL Dolphins 29-81 UCU Canons (Canons win series 2-0)

Best of 5 Semifinals

Men

Nam Blazers Vs KIU Titans

UCU Canons Vs City Oilers

Women

JKL Lady Dolphins Vs KCCA Leopards

UCU Lady Canons Vs KIU Rangers

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League Playoffs semifinal brackets are complete. City Oilers will battle UCU Canons for a place in the 2022 Playoff Final.

Canons and Oilers swept through the first round to set up the matchup that fans have savoured since Oilers came into the league in 2013.

Oilers edged UPDF Tomahawks 65-64 with James Okello laying up at the buzzer for the winner in a game that the army side had opportunities to win.

The Tomahawks had a good first half and led by 11 points (31-20) at the long break. Oilers responded in the third quarter with Ben Komakech who finished the game with 17 points leading the comeback.

After the 30-point explosion in the third quarter that had Oilers leading by 8 (50-42), UPDF had to fight back in the final quarter. The Tomahawks fought back and benefited from a techinical to City Oilers coach Mandy Juruni for protesting a call after Francis Azolibe fouled Edrine Walujjo. David Okello (14 points) shot the resultant throws to tie the game at 62 and Walujjo added a pair of throws for UPDF to lead 64-62.

Komakech hit a free throw before Okello finished off UPDF who had switched off on the last possession of the game. Jimmy Enabu matched team-high 17 points, Azolibe and Tony Drileba contributed 10 points each for Oilers.

Arthur Wanyoto, probably the best player on the night, finished with a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds in a losing effort for the Tomahawks.

In the other game, UCU Canons found no resistance against short-handed JKL Dolphins running to an 81-29 win.

Fadhil Chuma (14 points), Jerry Kayanga (13), Peter Sifuma (13), Fayed Bbaale (11), and Lwabaga Ibanda (10) led the way in a game very Canon scored.

Derrick Katumba scored 12 for JKL.