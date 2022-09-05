Sunday Results

KCCA Leopards 68-40 Angels (Leopards win series 2-1)

UCU Lady Canons 70-43 Magic Stormers (Lady Canons win series 2-1)

UPDF Tomahawks 64-65 City Oilers (Oilers win series 2-0)

JKL Dolphins 29-81 UCU Canons (Canons win series 2-0)

Best of 5 Semifinals

Men

Nam Blazers Vs KIU Titans

UCU Canons Vs City Oilers

Women

JKL Lady Dolphins Vs KCCA Leopards

UCU Lady Canons Vs KIU Rangers

Normalcy was restored in the women’s division of the National Basketball League on Sunday as KCCA Leopards and UCU Lady Canons advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs.

The two sides that shared the league for a decade (2007-2017) lost the opening games of their first-round series and needed to respond.

KCCA fought hard to see off Angels in Game 2 while Lady Canons who were complacent in the series opener eased to a 30-point win in Game 2 on Saturday.

With the series on the line, the Leopards and Lady Canons proved opening losses were just flashes in a pan as they all marched into the second round on Sunday.

Leopards who took the floor first led by 18 at halftime and it was clear the Angels had no way back. Lean Nalunkuma (11 points), Ruth Letaru (11), Martha Soigi (10 ), and Alicia Wasagali (10) scored in double figures for KCCA.

The game between Lady Canons and Stormers was a contest in the first half as the two sides were separated by just 4 points at halftime. However, UCU had a strong third quarter upon which they built on the last period.

Rose Akon (18 points), Milicent Otieno (12), and Maimuna Nabbosa (11) led the way for Lady Canopns while Shillah Lamunu (16) was the only Stormer to score in double digits.

KCCA will face off with JKL Lady Dolphins who have been head and shoulders above their competition while UCU meets KIU Rangers in a series that could go either way.