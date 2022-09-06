FUFA has relieved all members of the Crested Cranes technical team of their duties. The development was confirmed by the Federation on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement published on the FUFA Website, the aforementioned decision is one of the many that were agreed upon during the 27th FUFA Executive Committee meeting that sat last week on Wednesday.

“The FUFA Executive Committee declared that the positions of the technical team of Crested Cranes have fallen vacant following the completion of their assignment for which they were appointed that ended with the WAFCON Finals in Morocco. FUFA will declare as and when the application process for the vacant positions starts,” the statement reads.

It should be noted that the team comprises of George Lutalo as Head Coach, Edward Kaziba as Assistant Coach plus James Magala as the goalkeeping coach.

Others are Arthur Kyesimira (Fitness trainer), Prossy Nalwadda (Kits Manager) and Paul Ssali (Team Manager).

Lutalo was appointed exactly a year ago, replacing Faridah Bulega. He has been in charge of thirteen competitive games, winning seven, drawing twice and losing the remaining four.

In June this year, he guided Uganda to lifting CECAFA Women’s Championship on home soil for the first time.

Lutalo also guided Crested Cranes back to Africa Women Cup of Nations for the first time since 2000.