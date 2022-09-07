Overview: The 16th edition of the Inter-Forces Games will be hosted by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), under the theme; “Inter-forces collaboration – A key to effective wildlife protection”

16th Inter-Forces Games:

19 th – 29 th September 2022

– 29 September 2022 At Queen Elizabeth National Park

Theme: “Inter-forces collaboration – A key to effective wildlife protection”

Following the return of sports after the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, the 16th edition of the Inter-Forces Games will take center stage commencing 19th to 29th September 2022.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) will compete in athletics, road run, football, netball, volleyball, darts, Taekwondo and shooting.

These games will run under the theme; “Inter-forces collaboration – A key to effective wildlife protection” and shall be hosted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in the Western Region of Uganda.

This park, established in 1952 covers a total area of 1,978 km2, spanning the districts of Kasese, Kamwenge, Rubirizi, and Rukungiri.

The official launch of these games was held at the main headquarters of UWA in Kampala city on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Sam Mwandha, the Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority expressed the readiness to host these games that foster unity, promote healthy living, teamwork, discipline and professional development of sportsmen.

Mwandha, a forester by training hinted that the decision to host these games at Queen Elizabeth national park was to raise awareness about this nature conservation area.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) made the decision to host the 2022 Inter-Forces Games at Queen Elizabeth National Park so that the people get to know more about this park and raise its awareness. We have prepared well and are ready to host these games. UWA is dedicated to sports development after a call from His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni to promote sports through the forces. Sports has to get the due popularity it deserves. Sam Mwandha, the Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

Officials from the sister forces as Uganda Police, UPDF and UPDF were all represented at this colorful launch.

For starters, the 2022 Inter-Forces Games kick off with athletics at the Bombo Military Barracks stadium on 19th September as the participants will engage in athletics.

This will be followed by the road race on 22nd September 2022 in Mweya.

Darts, Football, Volleyball, Netball, Shooting and Taekwondo shall be held between 22nd to 29th September at the park.

Shooting in particular will take place at the Nyamugasani shooting range grounds.

Colonel Tom Butime, the cabinet Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities will officiate at the official opening of these games on 23rd September 2022.

The forces are a known hub of talented sportsmen in the country.

Over the years, several talented sports icons are products of the different forces (Prisons, Police, Wildlife and UPDF) as Jacob Kiplimo, Stephen Kiprotich, Ronald Musagala, Halima Nakaayi, Titus Tugume, Peruth Chemutai, Jesca Achan and the like.