At a time when sport needs every penny from sponsors (private and government), sale of merchandise and entry tickets, football is once again a beneficiary from generous personalities.

Hon. Fred Kaggwa Ssimbwa, the Member of Parliament for Nakifuma constituency officially unveiled his Shs 40,000,000 sponsorship package to the Mukono District Football Association.

This followed a cordial relationship between the two parties for the next four years (2022 to 2026).

On Thursday, 8th September 2022, it was a historic day as the partnership was officially made public at Gilgaby Hotel in Seeta.

At the ceremony, a lot was said but the most important aspect was the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the two parties.

This MOU allows the DFA to enter contracts with other sponsors except the competitor of the main sponsor.

The duration of the contract is for a period of four years until 30th August 2026 and may be renewed on the same or improve terms.

“Having studied the operations and transparency of Mukono District Football Association, I decided to come up and sponsor the leagues under the Ssimbwa Foundation. I am honored to be part” the legislator revealed during the well-attended event.

Sponsorship nitty gritty:

Hon Ssimbwa’s sponsorship entails a total package of Shs 40,000,000 for the four years (each costing Shs 10,000,000/=) to carter for the Mukono District Football Association fourth and fifth division leagues.

These leagues will thus be rebranded to as Ssimbwa Foundation Mukono 4th and 5th Division Leagues.

The sponsorship shall entail support to football education programs like referees, FAMACO and Football medicine courses.

Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi, the chairperson of Mukono District Football Association was humbled for the kind gesture from Hon. Ssimbwa.

He vowed to put the money to the best use, for the development of the beautiful game.

“I am very happy by the gesture of Hon. Ssimbwa to partner with Mukono District Football Association. This is a great push as we develop the game in the area” Kivumbi revealed.

Hon Ssimbwa is a National Unity Platform (NUP) leaning politician. He was victorious with 20,072 votes during a tense election that had 9 other candidates.

NRM candidate Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko (12,564 votes), Patrick Mujjuka (11,545 votes), Sulaiman Kiwanuka (6607), Zuliya Basiima (3171), Paul Olungi (819), Johnson John Ntwatwa (358), Lameka Kawombe (327), Siraje Batte (290) and John Kyebatala (196) followed suit.

Kim Walusimbi, the Political Assistant to the MP and the official coordinator of the program in the MPs office envisages a bright future for the talented sportsmen, with this timely sponsorship.

Hon. Ssimbwa has also donated balls and jerseys to the various teams with his area of jurisdiction.