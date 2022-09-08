Former Maroons, KCCA and RS Berkene forward Patrick Kaddu is linked with a move to record league champions SC Villa [Swift Sports]

Kaddu has been training with the Jogoos in the past few weeks where he is re-united with Nelly Magera, one of his former coaches at KCCA.

Gaddafi FC are close to signing former Gor Mahia, Vipers and KCCA right back Innocent Wafula [Swift Sports]

UPDF FC have agreed a deal to sign winger Pius Kaggwa who left Wakiso Giants on mutual consent at the end of last season [SK13 Sports]

However, the former Police winger is also linked with a move to new Fufa Big League side Lugazi Municipal FC

Ex-KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi has opted to sign for URA after ending his stint in the Ethiopian Premier League [SK13 Sports]

She Corporates skipper Phiona Nabbumba has not ruled out a chance to move to Tanzania’s Simba Queens who will play at the Caf Champions League this season [Football 256]

Kampala Queens have reportedly agreed a deal with Fufa Womens Super League icon Hasifa Nassuna who has spent five years at UCU Cardinals [SK13 Sports]

Dan ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma is linked with a move back to Express FC from Vipers as it looks clear he isn’t in the plans for Brazilian coach Oliviera.