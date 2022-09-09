Overview: Uganda ladies golf team scored a total of 480 gross to settle for 6th place out of 20 countries. The team was skippered by Peace Kabasweka. The other two players were Martha Babirye and Meron Kyomugisha. The head coach was Irene Nakalembe, team manager, Rita Akot Apell and Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja.

All Africa Challenge Trophy 2022:

Top 10 – Best 3 scores in 54 Holes:

Winner: South Africa – 444

2nd: Morocco – 449

3rd: Tanzania – 455

4th: Kenya – 458

5th: Zimbabwe – 476

6th: Uganda – 480

7th: Nigeria – 488

8th: Zambia – 496

9th: Ghana – 498

Ghana – 498 10th: Gabon – 517

South Africa ladies golf team won the 2022 All Africa Challenge Trophy Golf Championship at the Gymkhana club in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

The victors scored a combined total score of 444 gross in three rounds, five strokes better than North Africans, Morocco.

South Africa’s team had Brown Bobbi, Gabrielle Venter and Bronwyn Leigh Doeg.

The trio was impressive throughout the three rounds of action.

Morocco’s team was composed of Rich Intisar, Abir Taibi and Sonia Bayahya.

Hosts Tanzania (455) came third on the 20 team standings, with Hawa Wanyeche, Iddi Madina and Angel Eaton.

With 458 points, Kenya was fourth overall with the likes of Naomi Wafula, Channelle Wangari and Mercy Nyanchama.

Zimbabwe (476) was fifth overall with Tilowakuti Batsirai, Yollander Mubaiwa and Mandara Kudzai.

Team Uganda scored a total of 480 gross. Uganda’s team was skippered by Peace Kabasweka. The other two players were Martha Babirye and Meron Kyomugisha.

L-R: Rita Akot Apel, Irene Nakalembe, Martha Babirye, Peace Kabasweka, Meron Kyomugisha and Anne Abeja pose moments before traveling to Dar es salaam

Nigeria came 7th with 488 points. Amina Wilfred and Evelyn Oyome were the players on the Nigerian team.

Zambia (496) was 8th with Kaela Mulenga, Lornah Mwenda and Annie Nsama.

West Africans Ghana finished 9th with 498 points. Ghana’s team had Constance Awuni, Bernice Est and Floria Hurtubese.

Another Wes African country, Gabon completed the top ten with 517 points.

Gabon was represented by Lea Ndjobouela, Biolive Makeshi and Dalvy Mboumba.

Egypt was 11th, Ivory Coast (12th), Mauritius (13th), Malawi (14th), Botswana (15th), Cameroon (16th), Rwanda (17th), Mali (18th), Burundi (19th) and Togo (20th).

Besides the three players, Uganda’s team had the head coach, Irene Nakalembe, team manager, Rita Akot Apell and Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja.

Team Uganda was supported by a number of sponsors and partners as Housing Finance Bank, Britam Insurance, Equity Bank, Uganda Development Bank, Marsh Insurance Brokers Limited, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Stanbic Bank and Pinnacle Security.