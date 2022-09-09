Caf Confederation Cup 1st Round 1st leg

Saturday September 10, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

BUL FC commences their Caf Confederation Cup journey at home against Egypt’s Future FC at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende aiming for nothing but maximum points.

Like BUL, Future are also debutants on the continent which gives the hosts no room to fear.

“It being our first time to play at the continent, we feel so good because it’s a dream come true for every player here,” said goalkeeper Saidi Keni who missed the last part of the season due to injury.

“This is a game of our lives, and so much may change after it.

See more CAFCC : "You have to play the best to become a champion". Assistant coach Richard Kasule on Saturday's outing against Future fc of Egypt. 👇👇https://t.co/WeCZc9yMgI — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) September 8, 2022

“We started training early enough and we believe we have got enough preparations. Everyone is in right shape and ready for the challenge.

“Winning this game is what we can boldly promise our fans come the day.”

Alex Isabirye has a full squad at his disposal with no reported injuries but experienced Karim Ndugwa and new signing Frank Kalanda remains the key to breaking the visitors’ resilience at the back.

Kazindula, Keni and Mayanja will be crucial against FUTURE FC Credit: BUL FC

George Kasonko will provide the needed steel in the centre of the pack with new signing Ronald Otti and Ronald Muganga doing the defensive duties at the heart of defence.

Isabirye will have a tough choice to make between the posts with Keni, Tom Ikara and Emmanuel Kalyowa who impressed last season all vying to start.

What you need to know about Future FC

It was previously called Coca Cola FC as established in 2011 and only changed name in 2021 when it earned promotion to the Egyptian Premier League.

Future FC training earlier in the season Credit: Future FC

On 2 September 2021, Future Company for sports investments announced the acquisition of the club and renamed the club to Future FC.

How they earned ticket for Caf Confederation Cup

The Egypt Football Federation decided to choose their CAF representatives basing on the first half of the season results because the Egyptian premier league would finish by the end of August, one month after the deadline that was set by CAF for each country to submit the names of the competing teams.

Future were fourth by the time the decision was made and that is how they came to be here despite finishing outside the usual qualification places by the end of their domestic league.