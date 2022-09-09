Overview: Tony Mawejje commenced his career at Masaka Local Council. He then featured for KCCA, Police, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Golden Arrows, Haugesund, Valur, Prottur, Tirana, Al-Arabi before retiring at Police.

Tony Mawejje Testimonial matches:

1st Game: Wednesday 14th September 2022:

Uganda Cranes (Class of 2017) Vs Current Uganda Cranes – Phillip Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Entry Fees: 20,000/= (Ordinary) & 50,000/= (VIP)

2nd Friday 16th September 2022:

Uganda Cranes (Class of 2017) Vs Current Uganda Cranes – Masaka Recreation playground

Entry Fees: 10,000/=

Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje will take to the field of play competitively for the last time next week.

This will be during his two testimonial games at the Phillip Omondi Stadium and Masaka Recreational Stadium on 14th and 16th September 2022 respectively.

He has urged the general public to turn up for the two matches as they support his upcoming Tonny Mawejje Academy of midfielders.

I thank whoever has had a great impact to my career in a way or another. As I am retiring as an active footballer, I have set up an academy that will basically be for midfielders. I want to inspire many more footballers play this beautiful game that same way I was inspired. I humbly call upon the people to turn up for my two testimonial matches lined up on 14th September at Lugogo and 16th September in Masaka where my career commenced from. Tonny Mawejje, Former Uganda Cranes player

Tony Mawejje is sandwiched by Tom Masiko and Ivan Bogere (Credit: John Batanudde)

The former hard working midfielder commenced his career at Masaka Local Council.

He then featured for KCCA, Police, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Golden Arrows, Haugesund, Valur, Prottur, Tirana, Al-Arabi before retiring at Police.

For the national team (Uganda Cranes), he featured in 83 international matches and scored 8 goals.

Tony Mawejje before a Uganda Cranes match in 2012 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: John Batanudde

A number of active and retired Uganda Cranes players have confirmed to be part of this game.

Former Uganda Cranes captains Denis Onyango and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda lead the bandwagon of players.

Others are Geofrey Massa, Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Dennis Iguma, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Dan Wagaluka, among others.

Tony Mawejje’s physicality comes to play against Madagascar’s Pascal Razakanantenaina Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The current Uganda Cranes side will be coached by Milutin Sredejovic and he is expected to name several Uganda Premier League based players, many of whom were part of the team that qualified Uganda to the 6th successive CHAN finals.

Kibo Media is the event organizer.