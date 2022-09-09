Game 1: Friday, September 9

Game 2: Sunday, September 11

Game 3: Friday, September 16

Game 4: Sunday, September 18 (If Necessary)

Game 5: Friday, September 23 (If Necessary)

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League Playoffs semifinals tip off on Friday, September 9 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Namuwongo Blazers and KIU Titans will be the first two teams to take the floor in the men’s semifinals.

Blazers go into the series looking for the first appearance in the final in their first complete season in the country’s premier basketball league while Titans are looking for their second appearance having played at the 2016 finals.

How Blazers could turn out

Many have been critical of Nam Blazers throughout the season for “lack of identity and sets” on the offense but if you look closely, the team has a style they want to play which suits most of the players on their roster.

Blazers’ primary offense throughout the season has been transition and it has worked well to expect extreme deviation in the series against the Titans. It is upon their opponents to take the right shots to reduce transition opportunities.

Stephen Escodata and Eric Malinga, the men in charge of the Blazers, understand the strength of their players, especially shooters. Sets have been run to get Paul Odong open shots outside the arc or to open driving lanes for Amisi Saidi to use his strength and David Deng to use his length.

Kenyan wing Kenneth Wachira plays like he is one game away from finding his shooting rhythm and if he does find his shot during the series, the Blazers will be a real threat behind the arc. Ariel Okall gives the team energy whenever he steps on the court and is productive on both ends of the ball.

Defensively, Blazers always play the game situation but could play the zone more with a close eye on Isaiah Ater who is probably KIU’s real shooting threat from outside the arc.

While Daniel Jjuuko controls the game much better on the offensive end, Collin Kasujja could log a lot of minutes to be in the face of Mike Otieno on every possession.

Daniel Monoja is a committed defender and his work could be made easier by Titans power players – Fidel Okoth, Joseph Chuma, and Stanley Mugerwa – who more often than not prefer to be jump-shooting bigs rather than pound in the post.

How Titans could turn out

Unlike Blazers, KIU Titans prefer to run sets on almost every possession with Mike Otieno directing the traffic. Their strength is in trying to find an open three-point shot for Isaiah Ater with Henry Okoth offering the secondary option.

Fidel Okoth is the go-to man on the frontcourt with his ability to take a midrange or slide to the basket. Joseph Chuma provides support to Okoth and the tandem has worked well for the Titans this season.

Rising star Edgar Munaba is not afraid to take the heat in the post and will provide the spark off the bench.

Coaches keep the rotation thin in the playoffs and it was no different for Julius Lutwama and Raymond Muhumuza during the first round against Power. However, if there is a need to expand it against Blazers, Ahmed Kasa provides a good shooting option.

Defensively, like any other team, KIU Titans team meetings have probably been about stopping Amisi Said to start with. Fidel Okoth and Stanley Mugerwa are most likely going to be the primary defenders to take the hits of the Congolese big man.

Like most of the teams in the league, the Titans are likely to employ the zone to force Blazers who don’t move the ball to put it on the floor. However, if Paul Odong and David Deng shoot the ball well from outside the arc, KIU will have to get out of the zone and go man-to-man.

The Titans will also likely put pressure on the ball to take away Blazers’ transition opportunities but before that, they have to find the right shots to take.