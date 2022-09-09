Saturday September 10, 2022

Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat 6pm

Vipers start life without Halid Lwaliwa and Bobosi Byaruhanga as well as injured forwards Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi but will have no excuse when they face CAR’s Olympique Real de Bangui.

The Venoms are away in the first leg this Saturday at neutral Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in Congo Brazzaville.

Vice-Captain Siraje Sentamu says the boys are set and have nothing to worry out but target only a win.

“We are all in good condition and aiming to pick a win,” he said on arrival in Brazzaville. “We have prepared well for the game and also played two international friendlies which we won so it’s nothing new as we already got the exposure of playing away,” he added.

“For now, all focus is on the game and if we follow our coaches’ instructions, we shall win.”

The five-time league champions are playing in the Caf Champions League for the fourth time but have never reached the lucrative group stages.

But the investment done in the window gives the team optimism after recruiting three foreign players Olivier Osomba, Alfred Mudekereza and Nigerian Abubaker Lawal.

Coach Robertinho Oliviera is expected to hand debuts to Marvin Youngman, Cromwell Rwothomio and defender Murushid Jjuuko who has international football experienced with Uganda Cranes.

About Olympique Real de Bangui

The side has won 12 CAR league titles and played on the continent six times but have never qualified for the group stages just like Vipers according to Wikipedia.

Vipers Probable XI: Mutombora (GK), Mandela, Galiwango, Jjuuko, Mulondo, Youngman, Sentamu, Anukani, Karisa ©, Rwothomio, Yiga.