Hard-working defender Jamilah Nabulime has joined Kampala Queens Women Football Club on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old is christened as “Jamie Otto” in the football fraternity.

Nabulime has been featuring for Fort Portal based Tooro Queens where she served for two seasons.

She had previous played at Rines Women football club having studied at Rines Secondary school for her O and A-Level education studies.

Jamila Nabulime (left) in action against Gafford during the play-offs

Nabulime joins the bandwagon of newly recruited players at Kampala Queens as left back Sumaya Komuntale, Aisa Nakibuuka and Grace Aluka.

Like Komuntale, Nabulime is yet another Tooro Queens player joining the free spending Kampala Queens.

Kampala Queens has been also rumored to be in close contact with the management of Crested Cranes reliable player Hasfa Nassuna.

The new season for the women football league is ear-marked for late September 2022.

Kampala Queens will open against Garford Ladies.

She Corporate is the reigning champion in the FUFA Women super league.