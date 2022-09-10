Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 – Bowl Semifinal

3:23 p.m EAT: Hong Kong vs Uganda

The last time Uganda faced Hong Kong was during the 5/6th place playoff final during the World Rugby Challenger Series in Chile. The Rugby Cranes were still feeling the pain of their exit from the tournament and Hong Kong punished them even further.

They allowed Uganda to have possession of the ball but deep inside their territory, and were ferocious on defence to run away with a 12-07 win.

This time at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, both teams have their tails up on day two of the event in Cape Town. Hong Kong beat Zimbabwe, 28-00, in the second quarterfinal before Uganda bagged a 12-00 victory over Korea in the third.

It has all the writings of a clash where both teams are in familiar territory coming up against each other.

Captain Michael Wokorach is confident that Uganda can adjust from the last meeting and clinch the victory this afternoon.

“Hong Kong is a tough team, We have played against them quite a number of times. We lost against them in Chile but we’ve read their game plan and we know what they are capable of doing. But also I can’t take away the fact that we are playing well and we can also adjust and see that we come out and win the game,” Wokorach said.

He admitted that it will be no walk in the park but he expects his boys to put their bodies on the line for the win.

Coach Tolbert Onyango was on the same page as Wokorach in setting targets for this encounter and added that the immediate task is to polish the work from the previous match.

“First of all, we (shall) just go and analyse this game and see what we need to work on. And then concentrate on who we meet up next. We want to give it our best shot and just win the next game,” Onyango said briefly.

The match will kick off at 3:23 p.m. EAT.