Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 – Bowl Quarterfinal:

Result: Republic of Korea 00-12 Uganda

The Rugby World Cup Sevens is being played in a winner-takes-all format where every team gets one shot at the Melrose Cup. While it was unfortunate that Uganda lost their first match against Samoa, many will agree that being in the Bowl is a better test of their credentials as a sevens-playing nation.

And pick themselves up they did in the Quarterfinal against the Republic of Korea, winning 12-00 to advance to the semifinal.

Uganda’s travelling fans celebrate in the stands Credit: Don Mugabi

Philip Wokorach scored a try in the first half as Uganda turned defense into attack on a quick break. Then Nobert Okeny announced his arrival in Cape Town with a big carry over the whitewash.

Captain Michael Wokorach applauded Okeny, and Alex Aturinda, who came off the bench to seal Uganda’s first win at this eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

“It is amazing to see that they are putting their hands up because we always say if you’re in the subs and you come in, you have to just come and push the team forward and change the game and I think they came and changed the game,” Wokorach said to Kawowo Sports after the match.

Alex Aturinda Credit: Don Mugabi

Despite the win, coach Tolbert Onyango acknowledged that the team still has work on their hands to maintain their structure and progress further in the tournament.

“First game of the day is always a tough one and (in) wet conditions. We managed to win the game, twelve-nil, (but) there is still a lot of work to be done on how we maintain our structure but it is good to finally get a win in the World Cup,” Onyango said.

Uganda will have five hours before they take to the turf in the Bowl Semifinal against Hong Kong. The match will kick off at 3:23 p.m. EAT.