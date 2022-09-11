Result

BUL FC 0-0 Future

BUL FC could only manage a goalless stalemate at home on their continental debut against Egypt’s Future FC in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The hosts appeared jittery at the start giving away the ball easily and were fortunate to end the first half level.

Twice, goalkeeper Saidi Keni denied danger man Mohamed Ahmed Atef and the forward also fluffed another opportunity to put the visitors in the lead when his shot flew just over the bar when Douglas Muganga failed to clear his lines.

In the second half, Alex Isabirye who started the game with a back three shuffled his pack introducing Reagan Kalyowa for debutant Emmanuel Obua.

It was then that the Uganda Cup winners played a little bit with intent but still the Egyptians were in control.

Ibrahim Mugulusi who played as one of the defensive midfielders forced a good save from the Future FC goalkeeper midway the second half while Karim Ndugwa nearly won it with a header at the death.#

At the opposite end, Martin Aprem cleared off the line after a well taken free kick.

At 0-0, BUL FC are still within the tie ahead of the second leg in a week’s time and Isabirye has promised to go all out when the two teams meet next weekend.

BUL FC Starting XI – Saidi Keni, Emmanuel Obua (Reagan Kalyowa), Walter Ochora, Ibrahim Kazindula, Ibrahim Mugulusi (Martin Aprem), Douglas Muganga, Richard Ayiko, Pascal Ngoobi, Karim Ndugwa, Hillary Onek (Anthony Mayanja), Peter Oketch (Frank Kalanda)

Unused Substitutes – Emma Kalyowa, Jerome Kirya, Tom Ikara, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Benon Tahomera.