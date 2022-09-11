Ibrahim Kiirya has bounced back at SC Villa ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The former URA, Wakiso Giants and Mbarara City coach rejoins the Jogoos coaching staff in an undefined role but Kawowo Sports has learnt that he will be deputy to Jackson ‘Nelly’ Magera.

Kiirya left the sixteen times league champions at the end of the 2020/21 campaign where he was assistant to Edward Kaziba and the duo was replaced by Greek Petros Koukouras.

Kiirya is not new at Villa Park as he played for the club and has coached it on several occasions in the capacity of Head Coach, assistant coach and even trainer.

He was also part of the now defunct Jogoo Young, the club’s junior side that produced several players including Uganda Cranes Captain Emmanuel Okwi, Steven Bengo, Mike Azira, Godfrey Walusimbi and many more.

SC Villa have had a quiet pre-season that has been characterised by departure of several players who include among others team captain Gavin Kizito, Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, Abdallah Salim and Ali Bayo.

In the ongoing transfer window, they have added Burundi international Pistis Barenge and Martin Elungati from Mbarara City and several players from lower divisions.

On Saturday, they lost a friendly game 1-0 at Wakiso Giants in a game that saw Kiirya on the technical bench.

The other new member of the technical team is Robert Mukasa, also a former Villa player in the capacity of goalkeeping coach.

Kiirya is the last coach to win a trophy at Villa Park as he led the club to the 2015 Uganda Cup.