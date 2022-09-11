Overview: Sadam Masereka is a former player at Buddo SS, Nyamityobora, BUL and Sports Club Villa. He is currently stationed in the USA at Lindsey Wilson College where he is pursuing a Bachelors of Business Administration and Management

Lindsey Wilson College 3-3 Keiser

Uganda U-23 international Sadam Masereka was on target and assisted as his side Lindsey Wilson College drew 3-all with the reigning national champions Keiser.

Monwabisi Mngqibisa, Masereka and Bienfait Ishimwe scored for Lindsey Wilson College.

Adrian Camacho, Lucas Jacobs and Rui Reis replied for the Seahawks.

Christened as the Blue Raiders, Lindsey Wilson took the early lead with Mngqibisa’s opener in the 6th minute off Masereka’s assist.

Three minutes later, Camacho leveled the matters for Keiser before Masereka restored their lead on the quarter hour mark.

Thanks for your yesterday's wishes .. Alhamduliallah they were all answered and we managed to register a goal and an assist on the score sheet again 🙏💪⚽️🔝🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/56tcsE5xlZ — Sadam Masereka (@xadamMasereka) September 11, 2022

Moments before the break, Rui Reis assisted Lucas for Keiser’s second goal heading to the mandatory half time recess.

Rui put Keiser ahead for the first time in the game but the joy was short lived as Bienfait tapped home the equalizer in the 64th minute.

This Monday, 12th September 2022, Lindsey Wilson College face Lyon University in Columbia at the newly named Ray Wells field Walter S. Reuling Stadium.