Overview: Vipers' left back Isa Mubiru strongly believes this dream start is good omen and a push factor to perform better in the subsequent matches across all competitions.

Vipers Sports Club left back Isa Mubiru was left a delighted party for his first goal scored at the Kitende based entity.

Mubiru, a fresh signing by the Venoms from UPDF was among the scorers during a memorable 3-0 win on the road against Central African Republic side Olympique Real de Bangui in Congo Brazzaville at the Alphonse Massamba Debat Stadium.

This was during the first leg of the CAF Champions League duel.

Another debutant on the day, Abdul Lumala and Najib Yiga got the other goals for Roberto “Robertinho” Oliveira’s coached side.

Mubiru strongly believes this dream start is good omen and a push factor to perform better in the subsequent matches across all competitions.

I thank the entire team for the spirited display, right mentality and character. The team unity is shown right from the administration, players, technical team, support staff and fans are all one, working for one thing – victories. As a person, I am humbled to have scored and helped the team register a convincing win away from home. Isa Mubiru, Vipers Sports Club left back

Isa Mubiru during training

First half substitute Lumala, having replaced injured Marvin Youngman gave Vipers the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes into the second stanza through Yiga and Mubiru had the icing on the cake with the third goal, 13 minutes to full time.

Mubiru is not resting as he has eyes more impressive displays with consistent delivery.

“The goal is a push factor to double my effort as a player through training, continuous teamwork mentality and better performances match after match” the former St Mary’s SS Kitende student added.

Last season, Mubiru had a virtually dead year in his football career as he was in military training.

Upon return, he penned a two-year deal at Vipers as a free agent from army side UPDF.

He has also played at Soana Junior Team before graduating to the team’s senior ranks as the club rebranded to be known as Tooro United.

Vipers XI Vs Olympique Real de Bangui (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Vipers will host the return leg on Saturday September 2022 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District.

The winner over the two legs on aggregate will progress to face five time African champions TP Mazembe.