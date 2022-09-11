During the Bowl Quarterfinal against Korea, Ugandan international Philip Wokorach was the recipient of a late hit on the left upper body that caused him to whimper in pain on the turf.

He was replaced immediately by super substitute Nobert Okeny leaving the country’s entire fanbase concerned about him and his availability for the rest of the tournament.

However, Wokorach started the semifinal against Hong Kong with his left arm taped from the elbow and upwards along the tricep. Uganda won that match, 14-05, and after full time, Wokorach assured the nation that he was still in top shape.

“It wasn’t a bad injury. It was a shock but I’m okay and ready to go for all the games,” Wokorach said.

He added that the team is now focused on the Bowl Final against Germany, an opponent who they are yet to beat in five meetings since 2017.

“For me, personally, the small steps mean a lot because it shows that there is (an) improvement. And for the team, it wasn’t the target but at least we’ve improved from the previous World Cup. We want to go all-out and win all the games because yesterday we lost the first game… but we are not looking down. We are strong mentally and the boys are ready to go all out and win the rest of the games,” Wokorach added.

See more "It would mean a lot to us if we win," says Philip Wokorach ahead of the #RWC7s Bowl Final against Germany on Sunday. 🏉🔥#KawowoUpdates #NileSpecial7s pic.twitter.com/YNlOrYxVgN — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) September 10, 2022

The Bowl Final will kick off at 10:36 a.m. EAT.