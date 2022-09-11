Result

Olympique Real de Bangui 0-3 Vipers

Debutants Lumala Abdu and Isa Mubiru scored for Vipers who beat Central African Republic side Olympique Real de Bangui 3-0 in Congo Brazzaville in the Caf Champions League.

Najib Yiga scored the other goal as the Venoms ran riot against their hosts who reports suggest started with only eight players although it doesn’t state when the others joined the team.

It is alleged that Bangui had visa issues travelling to Congo Brazzaville forcing the match kick off time to be delayed and the batch that had eight players arrived just two hours to kick off.

What a result away in Congo Brazzaville.

Lumala who replaced Marvin Youngman midway the first half put the Ugandan champions in the lead in additional time of the first half.

Yiga doubled the lead ten minutes after the break before left back Mubiru sealed the win with a goal in the 87th minute.

The result puts Vipers firmly in control of the tie ahead of the second leg scheduled for Saturday September 17 with five time African champions TP Mazembe lurking in the next stage.

How Vipers lined up:

Starting XI: Alfred Macumu Mudekereza (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Murushid Juuko, Livingstone Mulondo, Isa Mubiru, Siraje Sentamu, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Najib Yiga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Cromwell Rwothomio

Substitutions: Fabien Mutombora, Disan Galiwango, Olivier Osomba, Abubakar Lawal, Abdu Lumala, Hilary Mukundane, Ibrahim Orit, Karim Watambala.