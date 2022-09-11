Overview: New URA goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa has played top flight football at Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka, Masavu and lately UPDF.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has captured goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa as a free agent.



The soft spoken goalkeeper had run out of contract at army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) where he had served diligently and passionately for two seasons.



Wasswa penned a two-year employment contract and fills the void left by the recovering James Alitho who underwent the knife on a troubled knee.



He has been training with the tax collectors for the entire pre-season and beefs up the tax collector’s goalkeeping department that already has Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi and Hannington Ssebwalunyo.



Wasswa restarts play

Wasswa is a former goalkeeper at Buddo Secondary School and Buddu Ssaza.



He had also played at Sports Club Villa for two seasons between 2017 to 2019 having played at Entebbe based Masavu Football Club a season earlier.



He had a season long spell at West Nile based Onduparaka during the 2019-2010 epoch before switching allegiance to UPDF.



Wasswa had also played at Kisubi United Football Club and Buganda Province in the FUFA Drum Tournament.



Besides the awesome game reading antics, he is gifted with the great command, quick reflexes and timely restart of play.

He is also known for his penalty stopping expertise.



Yusuf Wasswa is good at stopping dead-balls including penalties

Goalkeeper Wasswa featuring for Buganda Province during the FUFA Drum competition in 2018 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Other signings:



Prior to the kick of the 2022-2023 season, URA has signed a couple of other players as right back James Begisa Penza (UPDF), midfielder Salim Abdallah (SC Villa), forward George Ssenkaaba (Express) and in advanced talks with experienced forward Derrick Nsibambi.



Sam Timbe’s coached side recently had tour in Rwanda where they played to 1-all draw with Rayon Sport at the Kigali Nyamirambo Regional Stadium.



Raphael Esaluwe gave Rayon Sport the opener past goalie Ssebwalunyo three minutes into the second stanza before Ibrahim Dada leveled the matters with 12 minutes to the climax of this pre-season game.



Internally, they have played a couple of build-up matches. Most notably is the 2-1 win over Lugazi Select with fresh blood Ssenkaaba on target with a well taken brace.



They also traveled to the West Nile region and overcame Kobobo Rising Stars 1-0 courtesy of Dada.