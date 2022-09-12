Kampala Queens have continued with their spending spree in the transfer market with the acquisition of winger Elizabeth Nakigozi.

The ambidextrous player has on Monday been unveiled as a new Kampala Queens player crossing from Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Nakigozi Elizabeth from Uganda Martyrs LFC,” reads a statement from the club’s social media platforms.

Nakigozi was instrumental for Uganda Martyrs last season, finishing as the club’s top scorer with seven goals.

Before joining the School side, she had previously featured for UCU Lady Cardinals, Muteesa I Royal University, and Lady Doves FC.

Nakigozi becomes the sixth signing for Kampala Queens ahead of the new season. The others include goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro, Grace Aluka, Sumaya Komuntale, Teddy Najjuma, and Asia Nakibuuka.

According to reports, the club is close to signing Hasifah Nassuna and Jamila Nabulime from UCU Lady Cardinals and Tooro Queens respectively.

Kampala Queens will begin the new season at home to newcomers Asubo Gafford Ladies on Sunday, 18th September 2022.