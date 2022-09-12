Wednesday 14, 2022 – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

VIP – 50,000/=, Ordinary 20,000/=

Friday 16, 2022 – Masaka Recreation Ground 4pm

Fee: 10,000/=

A host of all-star names will be on show when the current Uganda Cranes takes on Tonny Mawejje’s All Star team from the previous national team sides on September 14 and 16 at Lugogo and Masaka Recreation Ground respectively.

Former national team captain Denis 'Masinde' Onyango who features for South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns leads the cast of stars that mainly represented Uganda at Afcon 2017.

Mawejje was part of the squad that ended a 39 year wait for an Afcon finals appearance and has gone with most of the team that played in Gabon.

Hamis Diego Kiiza and Mawejje Credit: Monitor

Versatile Hassan Wasswa, left back Godfrey Walusimbi, TP Mazembe’s Joseph Ochaya and KCCA Denis Iguma are some of the stars to confirm their presence.

Others are forwards Brian Umony, Mike Mutyaba, defender Isaac Isinde, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and the big man himself ‘King’ David Obua who played with Mawejje several years before his retirement in 2012.

Both games will graced by dignitaries from the football fraternity and the proceeds from gate collection will go to the TM6 Soccer Academy.

Uganda Cranes 2017 XI (Tonny Mawejje All-Star Team)

Confirmed so far: Denis Onyango, Joseph Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa, Brian Umony, Mike Sserumaga, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Vincent Kayizzi, David Obua, Mike ‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba, Isaac Isinde, Denis Iguma, Murushid Jjuuko