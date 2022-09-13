In Jinja

Patidar v Jinja SSS (Div. 2)

Patidar 186 all out 48.5/50 over

Jinja SSS 139 all out 35.5/50 over

Patidar won by 47 runs

In Entebbe

Wanderers v Tornado Bee

Wanderers 213/8 50 overs

Tornado Bee 166 all out 39.3/50 overs

Wanderers won by 47 runs

In Lugogo

Kutchi Tigers v Aziz Damani

Aziz Damani 403/6 50 overs

Kutchi Tigers 159/9 43.4/50 overs

Damani won by 244 runs

Wanderers continued to punch above their weight as they picked up their fifth win of the season with a tricky 47-run win over Tornado Bee at the Lakeside Oval.

Wanderers who are competing in the 1st Division after a long stay in the second division have garnered enough points to ensure that they will be in the top flight.

However, the numbers won’t tell the whole story of the game as the Wanderers were made to sweat for the result.

Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat 1st, however, things didn’t go according to the script as they were quickly reduced to 6/3 and later 33/4.

However, a 4-wicket partnership of 102 runs between Davis Karashani (100) and Denis Musali (26) repaired the damage as Wanderers posted 214 in their 50 overs.

Davis Karashani

In reply, Tornado Bee lost wickets in session until Cryrus Kibuuka Musoke (22) and Jonathan Ssebanja (77) came out and put on a 7th wicket partnership worth 66 and gave Tornado Bee some ray of hope.

However, once Cyrus was trapped LBW by Davis Karashani the last three wickets came easy for Wanderers who wrapped the game.

In Lugogo, Simon Ssesazi (148) and Alpesh Ramjani (160) tore Kutchi Tigers to shreds as they piled on the runs for Damani who posted a huge total of 403/6.

Kutchi Tigers stopped at only 159 with Damani picking up a 244-run win. The win moves Damani into 3rd place only two points behind Challengers in 1st place who are on 10.

Damani has played only 5 games thus far and if they win their games in kind they will move ahead of the Wanderers and Challengers.

In Jinja, the students from Jinja SSS failed to deal with Patidar who collected the maximum points on the road.

The win moves Patidar into second on the division 2 log and is also unbeaten so far this season and that keeps them in running for promotion.