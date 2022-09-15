Overview: It was a game of two different halves; Kampala University dominate the opening stanza with St Lawrence University improving in the subsequent half.

2022 Pepsi University Football League:

1st Leg quarter – final:

Kampala University 0-1 St. Lawrence University

St Lawrence University edged Kampala University 1-0 in the first leg of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) quarter-finals payed at Kibuli playground on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Fahad Aniku scored the all-important goal for Davis Nnono’s coached side in the 87th minute after stabbing home a spilled ball from the goalkeeper following a well drilled free-kick.

Kampala University had the better part of the opening stanza with St Lawrence University improving in the subsequent half of the game officiated by Ali Kaddu.

The return leg will be played in a fortnight at the Crown city campus, Kavule.

Action between St Lawrence University and Kampala University (Credit: UFL Media)

“They (Kampala University) matched us technically and tactically. We made an instant replacement and that means our scouting team is doing a great job” Nnono revealed after the game.

Kampala University assistant coach Simon Peter Ojok promised a better showing in the return leg.

“We shall fight to do well in the second round after identifying the mistakes done especially the miscommunication from our defenders. I thank the organizers of the University Football League.” Ojok noted.

Kampala University XI Vs SLAU (Credit: UFL Media)

St Lawrence University team XI Vs Kampala University (Credit: UFL Media)

The matches in the quarter final return next week on Tuesday, 20th September 2022 as Bugema University host Uganda Martyrs University.

Defending champions Uganda Christian University (UCU) face off against Nkumba University.

Two-time champions Makerere University Business School (MUBS) will entertain neighbor Kyambogo University who have won it once.

Other quarter final duels (1st Legs):