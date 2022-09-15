Match Summary: Uganda v Botswana

Botswana 103/8 20 overs

Uganda 107/3 18.2/20 overs

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Alpesh Ramjani and Pascal Murungi were handed Cricket Cranes debut in the seven-wicket win over Botswana in the opening game of the T20 Africa Cup finals in South Africa.

The first edition of the Africa Cup has attracted 8 teams split into two groups with Uganda in Group A alongside Botswana, Mozambique, and Ghana.

Captain Brian Masaba called correct after winning the toss as he elected to bowl first. Ramjani made the most of this moment with a brilliant spell of left arm spin picking up 4/17 in his 4 overs. Masaba (1/9) and Cosmas Kyewuta (1/19) with a wicket a piece came in handy.

In the chase, Simon Ssesazi (37) and Riazat Ali Shah (36 not out) took care of the business despite Uganda dropping 3 wickets.

It was a great performance from the Cricket Cranes who are working without their regular T20 specialists Dinesh Nakrani, Ronak Patel, and Bilal Hassun which opened up a few slots for new players.

Frank Nsubuga who surely opens the bowling was used sparingly to take care of the back end of things where Dinesh and Bilal usually operate while Brian Masaba had to open the batting with Simon Ssesazi in the absence of Ronak Patel.

Murungi didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills due to little resources but a run out with the boys should get him in good stead. Kenneth Waiswa still struggling for runs but the team has kept faith in him which is a good thing for his confidence.

Uganda will take on Mozambique in their next game on Sunday morning.