Tonny Mawejje couldn’t hide his delight and thanked all fans that showed up at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo to see him off in his first of the two testimonials.

His All Star Team (Uganda Cranes 2017) outclassed the current side coming from a goal down to beat Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic side 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Hakim Kiwanuka gave the current side the lead in the 27th minute tapping home after Richard Basangwa had done the hard work by beat Denis Onyango.

However, Emmanuel Okwi levelled matters with a well taken goal after getting at the end of Paul Mucureezi exquisite pass before Geoffrey Massa set up Muhammad Shaban in the second half.

“I want to thank all the fans who showed me love by coming to watch this game,” said Mawejje. “I can’t take this love for granted and I call upon you still to show up in Masaka on Friday,” he added.

See more And it's a wrap! I can't thank all of you enough for helping me sign out, massive thanks for the love and support. ❤️🙏.#CranesU23 #MawejjeXI (1-2).#TM6Testimonial pic.twitter.com/bLJZvTtB8K — Tonny Mawejje (@Tonny_Mawejje6) September 14, 2022

“I also thank my fellow players who accepted to join me in this and I believe this will inspire many who retired to do so and the young generation as well.”

Denis Onyango in action at Lugogo

Mawejje’s all select side had among others Hassan Wasswa, Joseph Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde, Vincent Kayizzi, Dan Wagaluka, artists Rickman and Eddie ‘Kenzo’ Musuza.

They will be on show again at Masaka Recreation Ground against the same Cranes side.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Dennis Otim (GK), James Begisa, Gavin Kizito (C) Derrick Ndahiro, Ibrahim Juma, Kenneth Ssemakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi , Hakim Kiwanuka, Rogers Mato, Richard Basangwa

Mawejje Starting XI

Denis Onyango (GK), Isaac Isinde, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa, Joseph Ochaya, Dennis Iguma, Eddy Kenzo, Tonny Mawejje (C), Paul Mucureezi, Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Okwi