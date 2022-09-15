URA FC continues to bolster its squad ahead of the new season that starts on 30th September 2022.

The latest acquisition for the Tax Collectors is exciting midfielder cum winger Salim Abdallah.

The club confirmed the arrival of the player on Thursday.

“Salim Abdallah joins URA FC on a free transfer and signs a two-year contract up to 2024 from SC Villa,” reads the statement from the club.

He becomes the fourth signing for URA FC joining James Begisa, George Ssenkaaba, and goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

URA FC will be hoping to win the League title this season to put an end to a ten-year drought.

The Tax Collectors will begin their season at home against Onduparaka FC in Nakisunga.