Angelo Schirinzi has today been officially unveiled as the new Uganda National Beach Soccer Team (Sand Cranes) head coach.

Schirinzi was presented to the media on Friday by Fufa President Moses Magogo in the company of Uganda Beach Soccer Assassination (UBSA) Chairman Deo Mutabazi during a press conference at Fufa HQ in Mengo.

“The game has made huge strides since its inception in 2019. From just being a mere recreation sport, we were able to form the association and create a league that helped us to get a formidable [national] team.

“At the start, the Sand Cranes competed in regional tournaments, we then decided to participate in the AFCON Qualifiers and on our first attempt, we did not qualify. There was an improvement in the second attempt, we qualified and played all the way to the semifinals.

“It is now time to take another step. The new coach has vast experience having played and coached the game at the highest level. He is a FIFA Instructor and we believe we will improve our team,” Magogo told the press.

Schirinzi is excited by the new role and hopes to help the Sand Cranes perform even better.

“I am exceedingly excited to be here and work with the Uganda Sand Cranes. I believe this is an opportunity for me to extend my knowledge to Uganda and help the game of Beach Soccer grow in the country.

“I have been in the game for several years and I believe Uganda is moving in the right direction. Playing at Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations for the first time and reaching the semifinals means there is potential here,” said the Swish coach.

The first task for Schirinzi will come at COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship in Durban, South Africa from 25th September to 1st October 202 before shifting focus to the 2022 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations due next month in Mozambique.

Beach Soccer AFCON Draws

Meanwhile, the draws for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations were also held today. Uganda has been drawn into Group B alongside defending Champions Senegal, Madagascar, and Egypt.

Hosts Mozambique are in Group A alongside Malawi, Nigeria, and Morocco.