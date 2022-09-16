Friday September 16, 2022 4pm

Uganda Cranes vs Mawejje All Stars (Cranes Class of 2017)

Entry Fees: 10,000/= ONLY

All roads lead to Masaka Recreation Grounds where Tonny Mawejje features in the last of his testimonial matches.

The midfielder’s select side that has the Uganda Cranes side that qualified for Afcon 2017 takes on the current side coached by Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

On Wednesday, Mawejje’s side won 2-1 with goals from Emmanuel Okwi and Muhammad Shaban cancelling out an early opener from Hakim Kiwanuka.

At Masaka, Mawejje’s team will also include several players he played with during his days at Masaka SS and Masaka LC.

See more Banna Buddu mwenna mwebale nyoo okumpagiira okuva lwenatandika, Mbakowola mweena okujja okumpagiira enkya nomu twalo gumu ku gate.#TM6Testimonial — Tonny Mawejje (@Tonny_Mawejje6) September 15, 2022

These are led by exciting winger Malidad Bukenya alias Zambrotta, Noordin Kaweesa, Umar Bulega and Vincent Kayizzi who also played at Lugogo on Wednesday.

Mawejje started his glittering career at Masaka as a pupil at Masaka Baptist Primary School, Kako SS, Masaka SS and Masaka LC before he joined KCCA in 2004.

George Ssimwogerere who was assistant coach to Sam Timbe when he got his UPL debut is the one in charge of his select team.

All proceeds from gate collection will go to setting up a football academy that will mainly concentrate on tutoring midfielders.