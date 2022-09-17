FUFA Women Super League | Matchday One

Makerere University 1-1 She Corporate

Sunday Fixtures

Kampala Queens vs. Asubo Gafford Ladies – IUIU Kabojja

Uganda Martyrs HS vs. Rines SS – Lubaga

Olila High School vs. Lady Doves FC – Soroti

FUFA Women Super League reigning Champions She Corporate had a frustrating evening on Saturday as they began their bid to reclaim the title.

Facing newcomers Makerere University (SHE MAK), the Sharks failed to get the desired three points but rather settled for one.

The game that was preceded by a heavy downpour witnessed the teams drawing 1-1 on a muddy ground.

With the pitch playing to Makerere’s advantage, they frustrated the visitors who could not find an early breakthrough.

Credit: Ismail Mulangwa Credit: Ismail Mulangwa

The opening goal came at the stroke of halftime when new signing raced ahead of Makerere’s backline before drilling home.

The home side however levelled matters just six minutes into the second stanza coming from Daphine Nalubowa who was making her debut.

The hosts should have taken the lead in the 75th minute when Margaret Namirimu held the ball in the area and a penalty was awarded but goalkeeper Fatuma Matovu was well stationed to save Sharon Namatovu’s attempt from 12 yards.

Action continues on Sunday with three games. Kampala Queens host Asubo Gafford Ladies in Kabojja, Rines SS and Lady Doves are away to Uganda Martyrs High School and Olila High School respectively.

She Mak | Credit: FUFA Media

SHE MAK Starting XI: Scovia Martha Kabiri, Yudaya Nalubega, Angel Nakitto, Winnie Nakanwagi, Stella Namisango, Jemimah Twesigye, Josephine Ndagire, Winnie Babirye, Rebecca Nakasaato, Daphine Nalubowa, Sharon Namatovu

She Corporate Starting XI: Fatuma Matovu, Cissy Nakate, Phoebe, Stella Musibika, Margaret Namirimu, Winnie Nabbale, Esther Naluyimba, Phiona Nabbumba, Joanita Ainembabazi, Favour Nambatya, Spencer Nakacwa