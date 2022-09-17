W: JKL Lady Dolphins 65-56 KCCA Leopards (Lady Dolphins win series 3-0)

M: Nam Blazers 69-50 KIU Titans (Blazers lead series 2-1)

Evelyn Nakiyingi and Brenda Ekone | Credit: John Batanudde

Two-time defending champions JKL Dolphins are through to the finals of the 2022 National Basketball League playoffs.

The Lady Dolphins completed the sweep of Leopards on Friday night at YMCA with a 65-56 win.

Unlike the first two games of the series, the back-to-back champions had to work for the victory following a good second half from the Leopards.

Henry Malinga’s charges had a comfortable 16-point (37-21) lead at halftime but Martha Soigi and Leticia Awor shone in the third quarter as Leopards trimmed the deficit to just 6 points (49-43) going into the last quarter.

The Leopards who were playing for survival started the fourth quarter with a 6-2 run and came to within 2 points (51-49) forcing JKL into a time out.

After the breather, Stella Oyela gathered a rebound off Flavia Oketcho’s miss from deep and cashed it in. KCCA then shot themselves in the foot committing four consecutive turnovers that led to 7 points all scored by Oketcho and the Dolphins were off the hook.

Brenda Ekone was named the player of the game. She finished with 22 points | Credit: FUBA

The Tusker Lite Player of the Game Brenda Ekone finished with 22 points to lead the Lady Dolphins. Oketcho, Oyella, and Hope Akello contributed 9 points each with the latter pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds.

Soigi had 16 points and 9 rebounds while Awor scored 16 points to go with 8 rebounds in a losing effort.

JKL Lady Dolphins await the winner of the series between UCU Lady Canons and KIU Rangers. Lady Canons lead the series 2-0.