Mike Otieno of KIU Titans drives past Chris Omanye of Namuwongo Blazers during Game 3 at YMCA. Omanye was the difference maker in the game | Credit: FUBA

The foreign players’ rule has always prompted Namuwongo Blazers coaches Stephen Nyeko and Eric Malinga to make decisions on each game day.

With the league rules allowing only four foreign players for a game and a maximum of three on the floor at a time, the Blazers technical team has had their work cut.

It however has not been easy for them, especially for big games. With six foreign players on the roster, three (David Deng, Amisi Saidi, and Ariel Okall) of the four required have been almost self-selected given the need for size and length.

The headache has thus been on the backcourt with deciding between wing Kenneth Wachira and Chris Omanye on who takes the fourth spot on the team list. Wachira was given a run in the first round of the playoffs against KCCA Panthers and the opening game of the second round against KIU Titans and never really got going.

While the Kenyan shooting guard looked better in Game 2, Nam Blazers had no control over the game and inevitably lost as the titans knotted up the series on Sunday.

In a bid to have a grip on the game, Nyeko chose Omanye over Wachira for Game 3 and the Congolese point guard was the difference maker as Blazers edged ahead in the series. He was joined by Paul Odong, Peter Obleng, Ariel Okall, and Daniel Monoja to complete the starting five and the team was fluid on both ends of the court.

Blazers led 23-17 after the first quarter but offense dried up in the second quarter for both sides as they combined for 13 points.

Omanye was put back into the game in the third quarter and Namuwongo’s offense was humming again enroute opening a huge double-digit lead that was never relinquished. Omanye finished with an efficient 13 points to go with 4 assists and as many rebounds as well as 3 steals.

Daniel Monoja had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists, a stat line that earned him the Tusker Lite Player of the Game award. Obleng scored game-high 16 points to go with 8 rebounds while Okall contributed 10 points.

Fidel Okoth the only Titan to reach double digits in scoring matched 16 points. Isaiah Ater had 8 points.

Game 4 of the series is on Sunday.