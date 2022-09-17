Vipers Sports Club registered a double over Olympic Real De Bangui to book a berth into the next stage of this year’s CAF Champions League.

The Venoms who had won the reverse fixture 3-0 a week ago completed the double on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende thus sailing past the preliminary round stage.

In the game played at home, Vipers SC secured a 1-0 win thanks to Yunus Sentamu’s lone goal. This means the Uganda Premier League Champions advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

Vipers started the better side and should have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute but Sentamu fired a few inches off the target.

Three minutes later, captain Milton Karisa went through on goal but he was denied by goalkeeper Levant Paterine.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 18th minute when Sentamu latched on a good Karisa through pass to fire the Venoms into the lead.

Karisa should have doubled the advantage at the half-hour mark but he missed a seater after being teed up by Ashraf Mandela.

Even after recess, Vipers looked the better side and Anukani too came close but couldn’t find the target.

Bangui’s memorable attempt came in the 78th minute, but Vipers’goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza denied Paul Maurent.

The Venoms will now face Congolese side TP Mazembe at the first round which is the last stage before the groups.

Vipers SC Starting XI: Alfred Mudekereza (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Isa Mubiru Livingstone Mulondo, Hillary Mukundane, Siraje Ssentamu, Olivier Osomba, Bright Anukani, Najib Yiga, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu

Olympic Real De Bangui Starting XI: Levant Paterine Gisamito (GK), Sidney Dambakizi, Micheal Yangao, Kokpakpa Boko, Regis Bongotoutet, Sylvester Kolecko, Soleil Mongolobao, Raphael Marc, Wilfred Gomesse, Paul Maurent.