Overview: Buddo SS now takes on St Mary's SS Kitende on Monday, 19th September 2022 during an anticipated explosive contest

FESSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Saturday, 17th September Results:

Group B:

Buddo SS (Uganda) 4-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Ebwali (Kenya) St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 8-0 Trust St Patrick (Tanzania)

Group A:

ES Gasiza (Rwanda) 1-2 St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda)

St Andrews Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) 2-0 Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania)

Friday Results:

Group B:

Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)

Buddo S.S (Uganda) Katoro S.S (Tanzania) 1-0 Ebwali (Kenya)

Group A:

St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High (Uganda) 0-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

Girls’ Football:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Isevya (Tanzania)

Isevya (Tanzania) Wiyeta (Kenya) 3-1 St Noa Girls (Uganda)

Group B:

Kawempe Muslim (Uganda) 7-0 IP Mukarange (Rwanda)

Buddo Secondary School humbled Kenya’s Ebwali S.S 4-0 in group A of boys’ football at the on-going 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games at the TGT sports complex in Arusha city, Tanzania on Saturday, 17th September.

A well taken brace from John Paul Ddembe as well as goals from Louis Angwati and George Kato gave Buddo the maximum points, their second win in two matches.

As early as the 5th minute, Buddo expressed the urge and desire to command the game as Ddembe scored past goalkeeper Brian Luganfu for the opener.

Kato made it two as Simon Peter Mugerwa and Joackim Mukungu’s coached side led 1-0 heading to the mandatory half time recess.

Ddembe headed home the third as the second half commenced and Angwati capped the icing on the already baked cake for Buddo.

Buddo has now won twice and lead group A with the maximum six points.

“We now have six points out of two games which is a brilliant start. Our attention is now on the next game (against St Mary’s Kitende). We are eyeing the trophy” Buddo skipper Vincent Agaku stated moments after the game.

Meanwhile, in the same group, a ten man St Mary’s SS Kitende humiliated Tanzanian school, Trust St Patrick 8-0.

Ronald Sande Andabati and Saidi Mwaka each scored a brace. The other goals came from the Ivan entity; Irinimbabazi and Asaba, defender Rogers Torach Ochaki (penalty) as well as skipper Andrew Kawooya.

St Mary’s forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga was sent off for elbowing an opponent in the 13th minute.

“We worked as unit and a complete team to record this massive win. Focus turns to our next game on Monday” Kawooya, the team captain at St Mary’s Kitende stated.

St Mary’s Kitende against Trust St Patrick (in yellow) at TGT sports complex [Credit: USSSA Media]

Meanwhile, in group B, Kibuli SS registered their second win at the championship with a smart 2-0 victory over Tanzanian champions Kiwira Coal Mines.

Sharif Mukiibi inspired Kibuli SS with a well taken brace; a goal in either halves.

Kibuli S.S now has the maximum six points in two games coming to the final two group games against Highway secondary school (Kenya) and ES Gasiza (Rwanda).

Emuro Recoba and Moses Kayemba’s coached side had edged another Ugandan side, St Andrew’s Kaggwa (Gombe High) 1-0 in the opener.

St Andrew’s Kaggwa (Gombe High), spurred by Uganda Cranes’ Travis Mutyaba recorded their first win at the championship, 2-1 over Rwanda’s ES Gasiza.

In girls’ football, Uganda’s Amus College edged Tanzania’s Isevya 1-0 in group A. During the same group game, Wiyeta (Kenya) silenced Uganda’s St Noa Girls 3-1.

Kawempe Muslim in action against Rwanda’s IP Mukarange (black). The Ugandan side won 7-0 [Credit: USSSA Media]

Group B:

Women football giants Kawempe Muslim humiliated Rwanda’s IP Mukarange 7-0 in a completely one sided duel.

The football games will resume on Monday, 19th September 2022 after the official opening ceremony of the 20th edition on Sunday at Shiekh Abedi Stadium, Arusha.

Tanzania Republic prime minister will be chief guest at the event.

Besides football (for boys and girls), there are 11 other sports disciplines to include netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), volleyball, handball, basketball (5X5 and 3X3), tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey and swimming.

This year has witnessed the addition of girls’ football for the primary section and goalball (for deaf).

Groups:

A B Kiwira Coal Mines S.S (Tanzania) Katoro SS (Tanzania) Highway Sec (Kenya) Ebwali (Kenya) ES Gasiza (Rwanda) St. Mary’s, Kitende (Uganda) St. Andrews, Kaggwa (Uganda) Buddo SS (Uganda) Kibuli SS (Uganda) Trust St. Patrick’s SS (Tanzania)

SOCCER GIRLS