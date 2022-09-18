Result

Future FC 1-0 BUL [Agg: 1-0]

BUL FC’s continental debut ended at the preliminary round after being beaten 1-0 by Egypt’s Future FC on aggregate.

Following a goalless draw at Kitende last week, Future needed to win by a goal margin a feat they achieved at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Cameroonian Joseph Ngwemi whose brilliant free kick beat the wall and left goalkeeper Saidi Keni stranded on the line in the 76th minute.

Walter Ochora was sent off in the 20th minute for a second bookable offence.

“The red card disorganised us and forced us into making an unplanned early change and forced us to change game plan,” said assistant coach Baker Kasule.

“But still, we played well and got some good chances but failed to score and at the end, we bowed out but honourably. We hope to return soon to the next continent.”

BUL will now focus on defence of the Stanbic Uganda Cup and also put up good competition in the league.