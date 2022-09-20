ACA Africa T20 Cup Challenge | Match Summary: Ghana vs. Uganda

Ghana 133/9 20 overs

Kenneth Waiswa 3/28

Juma Miyagi 2/23

Uganda 135/2 17.4/20 overs

Simon Ssesazi 56 not out

Brian Masaba 32

Uganda won by 8 wickets

Cricket Cranes finished the group matches at the ACA Africa T20 Cup undefeated with a convincing 8-wicket win over Ghana.

It was a routine win for the team as they didn’t even need to shift gears to close out the win with 14 balls to spare.

In the lead-up to the semifinals, Uganda went back to the team that won the opening game with the experienced Frank Nsubuga, wicketkeeper Fred Achelam and fast bowler Cosmas Kyewuta all recalled in the place of Henry Ssenyondo, Ismail Munir, and Joseph Baguma.

Ghana won the toss and elected to bat first and while they were slow out of the blocks, the runs started to slowly flow after the power play. Uganda was generous with some extras and also sloppy in the field but once Kenneth Waiswa made the breakthrough and the run scoring for the West Africans slowed down. Juma Miyagi (2/23) came close to a hattrick featuring among the wickets with Kenneth Waiswa (3/28), Cosmas Kyewuta, and Riazat Ali Shah with a wicket a piece as well.

In the chase, Brian Masaba (35) and Simon Ssesazi (56 not out) took the wind out of the sail with an opening partnership of 85 with Riazat Ali Shah (17 not out) knocking off the balance inside 17.4 overs.

The win means that Uganda will top Group B and will take on second-placed Kenya from Group B tomorrow morning.

The last time the two sides met in a T20 fixture, Uganda came out on top in Rwanda last year but despite losing to Tanzania in the group stages Kenya always knows how to show up against Uganda.

The derby will most certainly highlight the semifinals with Tanzania taking on Botswana in the other semifinal.