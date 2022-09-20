Uganda Beach Soccer National Team (Sand Cranes) new coach Angelo Schrinizi has named the final squad for the 2022 COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship.

Schrinizi who was unveiled on Friday last week revealed the final squad of 14 players on Tuesday after a series of training sessions with the team.

To the surprise of many, the Swiss coach has dropped defenders Paul Lule and Nicholas Mwere.

Paul Lule has been an ever-reliable defender on the team and was part of the team that played at the Africa Cup of Nations last year.

On the other hand, Mwere who joined the team this year played a key role in helping the team return to the continental showpiece.

Mwere scored four of the nine goals as Uganda eliminated Comoros in the Qualifiers for the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

He scored once as Uganda beat Comoros 5-2 away before bagging a hat trick in the return leg at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The team named will travel to Durban, South Africa on Friday morning for the Championship that will serve as a precursor to AFCON 2022 in Mozambique next month.

Uganda is in Group B alongside Tanzania, Egypt, and Mauritius.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal BSC), Meddie Kibirige (St. Lawrence BSC), Ronald Mutebi (St. Lawrence BSC)

Defenders

Jonathan Kikonyogo (St. Lawrence BSC), Allan Katwe (St. Lawrence BSC), Ashraf Apuuli (Mutoola BSC), Isma Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Peter Mukwata (Mutoola BSC)

Forwards

Baker Lukoya (St. Lawrence BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Joshua Lubwama (St. Lawrence BSC), Shaka Ssozi (Jinja Lions BSC), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal BSC), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence BSC)