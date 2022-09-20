On November 16, 2020, the Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) received a letter from CAF stopping then Gor Mahia Coach Roberto Oliviera from sitting on the bench for the Inter-club competitions matches.

The Kenyan side were due to face Rwanda’s APR in the CAF Champions League.

According to CAF, the Brazilian who held a Brazilian coaching license B then was only equal to a Caf C licence holder which automatically puts him out of the bench for a continental game.

CAF letter in 2020 on Roberto Oliviera

CAF could only allow CAF A licence holders, UEFA Pro Licence and Caf B in instances where the country he is coaching hadn’t held a coaching course for license A in the past five years.

Forward to 2022, the Brazilian appears he hasn’t certified his coaching badges to the standards set by the Africa football governing body.

On Saturday September 17, just hours to kick off of the second leg of Vipers versus Olympique Real de Bangui game at Kitende, the club released a statement that stated;

“Robertinho & Marcelo Cardoso will be missing from the bench for the CAF CL game against Olympic Real De Bangui today. However, we await for further communication & clearance from CAF on the coaching credentials submitted.”

Goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha handled the game on the technical bench with Roberto Oliviera and his assistant watching from the stands.

Kawowo Sports couldn’t establish whether the Brazilian had added to his papers since his Gor Mahia FC days but he has been duly allowed by Fufa to be on the bench ever since he joined the Venoms.

In the Uganda Premier League, Fufa only allows coaches with at least CAF B coaching license on the bench.

Vipers take on perennial continental giants TP Mazembe in the next round of the Caf Champions League and we wait to see then if Oliviera and his assistant will be certified to be in the dugout.