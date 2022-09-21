ACA Africa T20 Cup Challenge: Uganda vs. Kenya

Kenya 105/8 18 overs

Kenneth Waiswa 4/22

Juma Miyagi 2/13

Uganda 107/7 17.3/18 overs

Riazat Ali Shah 48

Simon Ssesazi 22

Uganda won by 3 wickets

With 22 runs required off 18 balls and with Cricket Cranes 5 wickets down, Riazat Ali Shah who was on 30 off 39 balls knew he had to do something or delay and take the game deep.

However, the next two batters were youngsters and therefore the pressure could work for Kenya if they got quick wickets or if Uganda chewed up more balls as they tried to take the game deep.

At that moment, Riazat decided to take matters into his own hands and in the 17th over, he scored 18 runs off Lucas Oluoch to reduce the equation from 22 to 4 runs. Despite losing his wicket going for glory, he had done the lifting for the team with Pascal Murungi and Juma Miyagi finishing off the game as Uganda got the better of Kenya in an important clash that ensures they will be in the final of the inaugural Africa Cup.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions with Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi putting the squeeze on Kenya earl. Irfan Karim (48) took the game to Uganda with some nasty blows with support from Nehemiah Odhiambo (23) and Kenya finished on 105/8 in their 18 overs.

In reply, Deus Muhumuza and Brian Masaba fell cheaply but Simon Ssesazi (22) and Riazat Ali Shah (48) stood out with the bat. Uganda took their time in the chase knocking off the required runs with two balls to spare.

The win means Uganda qualifies for the final and will wait for the winner between Botswana and Tanzania.

A win against Kenya also means that Uganda will for now keep Kenya behind them in the T20 rankings.

The final will be played tomorrow afternoon at Wilmore Park.