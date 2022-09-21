Uganda Cranes and Libya shared spoils in a barren stalemate played on Wednesday as the two teams faced off in a friendly match.

The game at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi is part of the Tri Nations tournaments that has Libya(hosts), Uganda and Tanzania playing international friendly games.

Uganda largely took an U23 side to help them in preparations for next month’s Olympic Qualifiers against Guinea.

The hosts were dominant from onset and enjoyed the bigger share of the possession but failed to break past a resilient Uganda Cranes side.

Libya saw one of their chances ricochet off the upright in the first half while captain Garvin Kizito Mugweri had to make a goal line clearance in the second half to keep the score unchanged.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho handed Huddersfield goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi his debut on the national team.

The shot stopper was initially summoned ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier matches against Algeria and Niger but couldn’t have his documents secured in time.

Uganda’s few chances in the game came first from Derrick Kakooza whose attempt at goal in the 7th minute went wide.

Steven Sserwadda headed wide as well while second half substitute Richard Basangwa couldn’t find the target inside the area.

In the 15th minute, coach Micho was forced into making an early change when Mato was stretchered off and was replaced by Ibrahim Juma.

Moments later, a hamstring injury forced Musa Ramathan off and he was replaced by Titus Ssematimba who was also making his debut.

Uganda will return to action on Saturday against neighbours Tanzania.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Giosue Bellagambi (GK), Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Derrick Ndahiro, Musa Ramathan, Hillary Mukundane, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Kenneth Ssemakula, Bright Anukani, Steven Sserwadda, Derrick Kakooza, Rogers Mato