Ever since being crowned African champions in April, the Uganda Men’s Sevens national team setup has been the most attractive sports team in the country. Every brand in Uganda wishes to be associated with them.

The Women’s setup, despite having less competitive outings than their male colleagues, also posted impressive results. In their last two competitions, they finished third at the Safari Sevens 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya and were fourth during the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 in Jemmal, Tunisia.

Now, both teams are steadily reaping the fruits of their labour.

Uganda Rugby Union and TotalEnergies EP announce new sponsorship for the Sevens national team setup

Today, in a press event at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, global multi-energy company TotalEnergies EP announced an annual USD 15,000 (equivalent to UGX 57 million) sponsorship package for the Uganda Rugby Sevens.

This sponsorship, which will run for two years, is aimed at facilitating the men’s and women’s teams’ training and development programs in line with the energy company’s Foundation Pillar of youth inclusion and education. This, according to a press document from TotalEnergies EP, will include advertising, hospitality, training and training gear.

Business, Development & Corporate Affairs Director, Jean Gavalda, said, “Our sponsorship will be made towards women and men sevens teams who will promote development and inclusion of youths tanks to sport values. Values that are shared by TotalEnergies EP Uganda: stand together, pioneer spirit, performance and safety.”

URU President, Godwin Kayangwe, appreciated the company’s interest in Ugandan rugby after supporting the sport globally. “This is a good beginning to a relationship we hope to grow. TotalEnergies has been a great supporter of Rugby Africa as witnessed in the recent Rugby Africa championship held in France. The extension of this relationship locally is anticipated to have a great impact on the development of rugby in Uganda,” he said.

Both the men and women in the Uganda Sevens national team setup will in the coming weeks enter camp to train for the Safari Sevens in October before the men shift focus to the opening rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town in December.