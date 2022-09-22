Eight Uganda crews will.this weekend compete in the Mt.Gorilla Rally in Rwanda adding spice to what is bound to be an exciting fifth round of the African rally championship.

Jas Mangat, Duncan Mubiru, Jonas Kasiima, Byron Rugomoka, Samuel Bwete, Issa Nyanzi, Fred Busulwa and Gilberto Balondemu will be among the 25 crews at the three day rally.

Byron Rugomoka Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Only Jas Mangat will be eligible for the ARC points.

The rest of the Ugandan crews will be up for the overall event positions.

The ARC contention will yet again focus on Kenya’s Karan Patel and Zambia’s Leroy Gomes. The Zambian is currently leading the championship with 27points.

While Gomes needs a comfortable top three positions, Patel will have to target maximum points to close in on his title rival ahead of the final round in Zambia.

The weekend event consists of twelve stages covering a total competitive distance of 195.36 kilometers.