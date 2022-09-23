FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Two

Asubo Gafford Ladies FC vs Uganda Martyrs LFC – Kampala Quality Primary School

Rines SS vs UCU Lady Cardinals FC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Lady Doves FC vs Makerere University WFC – Katusabe Stadium, Masindi

Uganda Martyrs Ladies Football Club will hope to maintain their brilliant start to the new season as the FUFA Women Super League enters matchday two this weekend.

The School side make a short trip across the City to Kisaasi on Saturday to face new comers Asubo Gafford Ladies FC

Under new coach Edward Kasozi Ssozi, Uganda Martyrs won their first game of the season (2-0) against Rines SS WFC.

The target according to the gaffer is to maintain the perfect start by winning on Saturday.

Asubo Gafford Ladies on the other hand come on contrasting terms having gotten a baptism of fire on their return to top flight football.

Their opening game of the season saw them get obliterated by Kampala Queens who won 5-0 in Kabojja.

The Kyebando based side will therefore be hoping to make quick amends, first with the home encounter against traveling Uganda Martyrs.

The other games to be played on Saturday will see wounded Rines hosting UCU Lady Cardinals in Wakiso while Makerere University who picked a point off defending Champions She Corporate travel to Masindi to face Lady Doves FC.

Sunday will see a clash between title favorites She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens in Nakawa.