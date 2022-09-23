New Kampala Queens forward Hasifa Nassuna is a doubt for the Fufa Women super League game against She Corporates this Sunday.

The former UCU sharp shooter was officially unveiled this week on Monday at the Kabojja based club as one of the marquee signings in the window.

But ever since her unveiling, it has been reported that she has only appeared for training once at the club with no clear reason.

Unconfirmed reports however state that some contractual issues between her and the club are not resolved yet including handing her preferred iconic shirt number 10 which is currently owned by Shamira Nalugya.

Nassuna is expected to make her debut against the Champions on Sunday at MUBs but it remains to be seen whether she will be available.

Kampala Queens beat league newcomers Asubo Gafford 5-0 on match day one and a win against the reigning champions will send a message to all doubters.