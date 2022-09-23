Last weekend in Fort Portal, Western Region, the Uganda Men’s Sevens met with King Oyo of Tooro and presented to him the bowl won during the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Only three members of that squad played the Tooro Sevens circuit, which was won by Kobs Rugby Club.

This weekend, five more are expected to join in on the action during the penultimate round of the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series. It will be held in another youthful king’s land in the Eastern Region town of Bugembe. Kyabazinga Nadiope IV, after whom the round and the venue are named, is expected to grace rugby with his presence this weekend.

Pools for Kyabazinga Sevens (invitational teams*):

Four of the sixteen participating teams are based within the kingdom and will be playing in front of their home crowds at the Kyabazinga Bugembe Stadium from September 24-25.

Pool A: Kobs, Rams, Black Pirates, Busitema Boons*.

Kobs, Rams, Black Pirates, Busitema Boons*. Pool B: Jinja Hippos, Impis, Mbale Elephants*, Soroti Rangers*.

Jinja Hippos, Impis, Mbale Elephants*, Soroti Rangers*. Pool C: Mongers, Heathens, Buffaloes, Njeru Hurricanes*.

Mongers, Heathens, Buffaloes, Njeru Hurricanes*. Pool D: Walukuba Barbarians, Warriors, Elgon Wolves*, Walukuba Trojans*.

Still too close to call at the top and bottom of the series standings

While there are just two points separating Jinja Hippos (87) and Heathens (85) at the top of the series standings, Mongers and Walukuba Barbarians are tied on points (45) at the bottom.

This not only ranks high among the most competitive seasons we have seen in the past but it has also provided shocking results across the board. Case in point, newly-promoted Walukuba have made a habit out of beating the top-ranked teams.

The addition of national sevens players to the fold will boost Heathens, Kobs, and Pirates’ chances in the campaign at the expense of the other teams who had enjoyed their absence.

However, the battle for the title still remains between Heathens and Hippos. Kobs and Pirates are only still in it to gatecrash the party and to pick up the spoils in case Heathens and/or Hippos drop the ball.

Action in the Kyabazinga Sevens will kick off at 9 a.m. EAT.