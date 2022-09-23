Overview It would be foolhardy to place any other team ahead of Vipers as favourites to win this year's League title. The playing unit at the disposal of coach Roberto Oliveira makes the Venoms the team to beat.

The wait for start of the new Uganda Premier League season is nearly over with barely a week to the kickoff of the 2022-23 campaign.

Reigning Champions Vipers SC will begin their quest to defend the title on 30th September with a home fixture against Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

From a plethora of new signings to notable and numerous exits, from dominant clubs like Vipers SC and KCCA FC trying to reinvent themselves to the continuing projects at BUL FC, Arua Hill SC, Express FC, and SC Villa, there’s a lot to discuss.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita will make a team-by-team guide and where he expects them to finish this season.

A look at Vipers SC

In a bid to do well on the continent, the Venoms made several additions including three foreign players.

Judging from the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League where the Venoms eliminated Olympic De Bangui, the new arrivals will definitely improve them.

Alfred Mudekereze will vie for the top spot in goal with Fabien Mutombora, Murushid Juuko arrives as a direct replacement for departed captain Halid Lwaliwa while Abdu Lawal and Abdu Lumala will attempt to help Yunus Ssentamu in shouldering the burden of scoring goals now that Ceaser Manzoki has left.

There have also been further reinforcements in defence with Ashraf Madela and Issa Mubiru coming from URA FC and UPDF FC respectively to take charge of the fullback positions.

In the midfield, Olivier Osomba and Youngman come to offer support to Siraje Ssentamu bearing in mind, Bobosi Byaruhanga has left.

Transfers business

Ins

Isa Mubiru

Marvin Youngman

Olivier Osomba

Alfred Mudekereza

Ashraf Mandela

Abdu Lumala

Murushid Juuko

Abdu Lawal

Lumala Abdu handed his favourite shirt 22 Credit: VIPERS SC Murushid Juuko in Vepers dressing room | Credit: Vipers Media

Out

Halid Lwaliwa

Bobosi Byaruhanga

Paul Willa

Ceasar Manzoki

Bob Oluoch (Loan – Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

Umar Kyebattala (Loan – Maroons FC)

Lawrence Tezikya (Loan – Maroons FC)

Jacob Okao (Loan – Maroons FC)

Vipers players upload fans after the win against Bangui | Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers SC still ahead of the rest

It would be foolhardy to place any other team ahead of Vipers as favourites to win this year’s League title. The playing unit at the disposal of coach Roberto Oliveira makes the Venoms the team to beat.

Yunus Ssentamu in the absence of Manzoki will be the main source for goals a task he can ably fulfill if not distracted.

There is always a common saying that Ugandan players are almost at the same level of ability but what matters is the motivation. This could be another area that puts Vipers ahead of the rest of the pack.

Vipers SC opening 5 Games

Vipers vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC Wakiso Giants FC vs Vipers SC Vipers SC vs Arua Hill SC KCCA FC vs Vipers SC Vipers SC vs Maroons FC

NOTE: Fixtures are subject to changes due to Vipers SC continental engagements.

Yunus Sentamu | Credit: John Batanudde

Key Player: Yunus Ssentamu

The forward will be the go-to player as far as getting goals is concerned going into the new season.

Prediction: Champions