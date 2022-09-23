Six months after signing a three year contract at Vipers SC, Bob Olouch has been loaned to Soltilo Bright Stars.

The defender joined Asap Mwebaze coached side on a season long loan.

The former KJT Rwenshama player joined the Venoms in January this year after spending close to a decade in Sweden.

At Soltilo Bright Stars, he becomes the eighth player to be unveiled by the club and joins Vipers’ teammate Emmanuel Munoobi who also joined on loan.

Others are strikers Sam Ssenyonjo and Amis Muwonge from KCCA and Onduparaka respectively, Noordin Bunjo from Proline, Ashraf Mulindi from Kataka FC and Alex Mandela who was at Kigezi Home Boyz.

The Kawempe based side are expected to unveil more players including another Vipers’ player Frank Kato Kizanyiro who the Venoms never unveiled despite him putting pen to paper in the window.

The club has also let go of several players including Marvin Youngman, Derrick Ngoobi and Andrew Kaggwa among others.