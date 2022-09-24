Five players from the Cricket Cranes squad were selected as part of the best 18 of the just concluded Africa Cup in South Africa.

Young pacers Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta impressed with the new ball in hand for Uganda and even at the back end of innings.

Juma Miyagi picked 9 wickets with best figures of 3/7 while Cosmas Kyewuta claimed 7 scalps with best figures of 4/22.

All-rounders Alpesh Ramjani and Kenneth Waiswa also made the 18 with the former picking up 5 wickets with best figures of 4/17 and also scored a half-century in the win over Mozambique.

Kenneth Waiswa who in the past has been used as a batter in the past this time contributed to the team’s success with the ball claiming 8 scalps with best figures of 4/14.

He always bowled in the middle overs when teams are looking at taking the strike rate up therefore his ability to bowl variations helped the side to control the flow of runs.

Riazat Ali Shah the man of the moment for his 98 not out in the final was the final player from the Cricket Cranes side to make the best 18, he scored 222 runs in the tournament at an average of 111 and he was unlucky to miss out on being named tournament MVP.

Cricket Cranes head coach Laurence Mahatlane was named the coach of the side that will be playing against select sides from Europe and Asia at dates to be announced in the future.