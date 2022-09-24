In 2020, Mark Twinamatsiko guided Kitara FC to the Uganda Premier League.

Then, the side beat Kiboga Young 1-0 in the Fufa Big League final play off at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The gaffer is back at the club ahead of the 2022/23 season in the Fufa Big League with sights set on earning the team a place in the Premier League come 2023/24.

“The target is clear and that’s earning promotion to the top division,” said Twinamatsiko.

“We are preparing very well and the administration has been supportive and every stakeholder is driving in same direction,” he added.

The Hoima based side has signed big name and experienced players that have played in the top division before.

Former SC Villa defender Ramadhan Dudu, ex-URA attacking midfielder Moses Sseruyidde, Joseph Kisakye who previously played for Lweza, Clinton Kamugisha, Paddy Muhumuza, goalkeeper Michael Kagiri and there are reports Ugandan international Patrick Kaddu will sign for them.

The preparations are so far good with the club playing friendly matches against Express FC and Wakiso Giants among others.